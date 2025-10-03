Indian Army chief issues stern warning to Pakistan: 'If you want place in history and geography...' He emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces will not show the same restraint as they did during Operation Sindoor, signaling a more decisive and forceful response this time.

Anupgarh (Rajasthan):

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that if it wants to remain on the global map, it must stop sponsoring terrorism into India. He emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces will not show the same restraint as they did during Operation Sindoor, signaling a more decisive and forceful response this time.

"This time we will not maintain the restraint that we did in Operation Sindoor 1.0... this time we will do something that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to be in Geography or not. If Pakistan wants to be in Geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism," he said.