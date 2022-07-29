Friday, July 29, 2022
     
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande embarks on a 2-day visit to Bhutan

"Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views..." the Army said

PTI Published on: July 29, 2022 14:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Friday left for Bhutan on a two-day visit to hold talks with top civil and military brass of the country to further broad-base defence and security ties.

“The visit will further enhance the unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding,” the Army said. “The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to have an audience with the King and the Fourth King,”

It said the Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on taking forward the strong cultural and professional bonds between both the Armies.

