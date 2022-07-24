Army's bike rally cruise tough terrain of Ladakh, paids tribute to Galwan Valley bravehearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @FIREFURYCORPS Indian Army’s Northern Command bike rally participants paid homage to the Galwan Valley bravehearts.

Ahead of the Kargil Diwas, the Indian Army’s Northern Command organised a bike rally where participants paid homage to the Galwan Valley bravehearts and reached Nubra Valley cruising through the tough terrain of Ladakh, informed Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle rally, flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War, reached on Friday.

The riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here to pay obeisance to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

The members also visited the Chinar Museum, he said.

The rally was flagged off by Lt Gen B S Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff, on July 18 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army in the Kargil War, Col Musavi said.

He said the rally is travelling along two axis -- Delhi-Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Dras, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Rohtang-Leh-Dras.

The first group reached Udhampur on July 20 via Ambala and Pathankot and arrived in Srinagar on Friday.

It will reach the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, he said.

Lt Gen A D S Aujla, GOC of Chinar Corps, conveyed his best wishes to the rally for its remaining journey, the PRO said.

The GOC in his message to the youth of the Kashmir Valley urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion, he said.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the Army personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clashes two years back that marked the most serious military conflict between India and China in decades.

"Remembering the heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for the honour of the country and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. Their courage, bravery and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I pay homage to those bravehearts," the defence minister tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

