Army arrests Bangladeshi man working as civilian labourer in Indian military station in Bengal

Siliguri:

The Indian Army has detained a Bangladeshi national who had been working as a civilian labourer at the Bengdubi military station near Siliguri in West Bengal. The detention took place during a reverification exercise of civilian workers deployed at the facility, which lies close to the strategically critical Chicken's Neck region. Officials said that the labourer was found in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a voter ID card, along with a Bangladesh nationality identity card.

Investigation based on suspicious identity indicators

Army authorities said that during routine cross checks, the identity of the individual raised suspicion. A detailed verification was carried out and the man was soon found to be holding multiple Indian identity documents. Officials confirmed that he had been handed over to the police on Wednesday for further investigation and legal procedures.

Army says intelligence agencies remain alert

According to the Defence official, military intelligence and ground units remain fully vigilant and are continuously working to scan civilian access points at sensitive military bases. The official added that this proactive verification exercise will continue at intervals to minimise risks and prevent infiltration attempts. "The incident highlights the fact that a large number of Bangladeshi nationals are in possession of Indian nationality documents made fraudulently and are using it extensively to gain employment within the country," he said.

