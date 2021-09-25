Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Army airlifts lightning-hit villagers in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army has airlifted six villagers, who had gone on a hunting trip to the far reaches of Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh where they were struck by lightning on Thursday night, Defence sources said on Friday. The villagers suffered critical burn injuries in the lighning strike.

A Defence spokesman said that the hostile terrain precluded evacuation by foot. The Dao Division under the aegis of Spear Corps provided immediate first-aid to the victims and carried them to safe locations.

Two army helicopters were mobilised in the mountainous valley bordering China, which evacuated the victims to Dinjan where they were provided critical medical care at the Military Hospital, the spokesman said.

The local people of Dibang Valley expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for the swift and effective intervention to quickly rescue the lightning-hit people.

