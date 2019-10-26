Image Source : PTI Armies of India, China meet in eastern Ladakh to mark Diwali

A ceremonial border personnel meeting was held on the occasion of Diwali between the armies of India and China in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

A cultural programme showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and traditional grandeur was held following the meeting, a defence spokesperson said.

The meeting was conducted at the Indian BPM Huts at Chushul–Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of Eastern Ladakh, he said.

The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier H S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar, while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegations, the spokesman said.

The border personnel meeting was marked by the lighting of traditional lamp by both the delegation leaders followed by ceremonial address wherein both the sides highlighted the strengthening relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between the two nations.

"The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border," the spokesman said.

