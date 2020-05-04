Unseen breathtaking photos of armed forces flypast to salute corona warriors
Armed Forces jets, choppers on Sunday carried out a flypast parade to honour, salute the spirit of coronavirus warriors including healthcare workers, doctors, police personnel, volunteers among others who have been risking their lives ever since the outbreak and serving for humanity to make India corona free. In a move to show solidarity support, Indian Air Forces jets, Navy choppers, flew over Srinagar to Kanyakumari on, covering major cities on Sunday and showered flower petals over hospitals, war memorial and place of national importance to honour the spirit of corona warriors. Take a look at some of the unseen breathtaking photos from Sunday's flypast.