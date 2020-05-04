Monday, May 04, 2020
     
Unseen breathtaking photos of armed forces flypast to salute corona warriors

Armed Forces jets, choppers on Sunday carried out a flypast parade to honour, salute the spirit of coronavirus warriors including healthcare workers, doctors, police personnel, volunteers among others who have been risking their lives ever since the outbreak. Take a look at some of the unseen breathtaking photos from Sunday's flypast.

New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2020 10:28 IST
Armed forces fly over Rajpath during Sunday's flypast
Armed forces fly over Rajpath during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors. 

Armed Forces jets, choppers on Sunday carried out a flypast parade to honour, salute the spirit of coronavirus warriors including healthcare workers, doctors, police personnel, volunteers among others who have been risking their lives ever since the outbreak and serving for humanity to make India corona free. In a move to show solidarity support, Indian Air Forces jets, Navy choppers, flew over Srinagar to Kanyakumari on, covering major cities on Sunday and showered flower petals over hospitals, war memorial and place of national importance to honour the spirit of corona warriors. Take a look at some of the unseen breathtaking photos from Sunday's flypast.

India Tv - Armed forces, flypast, corona warriors

Armed forces jet approacing Dal Lake in Srinagar during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, flypast, Corona warriors

Armed forces jet coming out of Srinagar Bowl during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed forces, corona warriors, flypast

Armed forces jet enroute Chandigarh during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed forces, Flypast, Corona warriors

Armed forces jet amidst clouding over Chandigarh during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, Flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces jets approaching Rajpath during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, flypast, corona warriors

Armed forces jet approaching Marine Drive in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces approaching Marine Drive in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

 

India Tv - Armed Forces, Flypast, worli sea link, corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Worli sea-link in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, Corona warriors, Flypast

Armed Forces jet approaching Worli sea-link in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

 

India Tv - Armed Forces, Flypast, Corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Bhopal Badi Jheel during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors. 

India Tv - Armed Forces, Hyderabad, flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Hyderabad during Suday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed forces, Flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Bengaluru during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, Flypast, Corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over South of Kanyakumari during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Kanyakumari during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, Flypast, corona warriors

Armed Forces jet over Kerela coast North of Trivandrum during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

India Tv - Armed Forces, Corona Warriors, flypast

Armed Forces jet touchdown at Trivandrum during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors. 

