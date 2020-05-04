Unseen breathtaking photos of armed forces flypast to salute corona warriors

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces fly over Rajpath during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Armed Forces jets, choppers on Sunday carried out a flypast parade to honour, salute the spirit of coronavirus warriors including healthcare workers, doctors, police personnel, volunteers among others who have been risking their lives ever since the outbreak and serving for humanity to make India corona free. In a move to show solidarity support, Indian Air Forces jets, Navy choppers, flew over Srinagar to Kanyakumari on, covering major cities on Sunday and showered flower petals over hospitals, war memorial and place of national importance to honour the spirit of corona warriors. Take a look at some of the unseen breathtaking photos from Sunday's flypast.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces jet approacing Dal Lake in Srinagar during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces jet coming out of Srinagar Bowl during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces jet enroute Chandigarh during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces jet amidst clouding over Chandigarh during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jets approaching Rajpath during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed forces jet approaching Marine Drive in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast parade to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces approaching Marine Drive in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Worli sea-link in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet approaching Worli sea-link in Mumbai during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Bhopal Badi Jheel during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Hyderabad during Suday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Bengaluru during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over South of Kanyakumari during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Kanyakumari during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet over Kerela coast North of Trivandrum during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces jet touchdown at Trivandrum during Sunday's flypast to honour corona warriors.

