Arif Mohammed Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: Catch full interview at 10 pm tonight on India TV

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appeared on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV grilled him on number of issues and Khan, a veteran in Indian politics answered all of them. Arif Mohammed Khan, who is known for being extremely well-read and articulate, quoted Sanskrit scripture as well as Ayats from the Holy Quran as he made his points.

Arif Mohammed Khan sought to clear the air on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the interview as he unequivocally said that passage of CAA does not keep anyone from applying for Indian citizenship.

Right after Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Indian Parliament on December 11, a number of falsehoods have been spread across the country. This includes false assertions that CAA has been made to strip Indian Muslims of their Indian Citizenship.

Arif Mohammed Khan made it abundantly clear that Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with Indian Muslims and it is wrong to assume that it has been passed in order to strip Indian Muslims of their Indian citizenship.

Spread of false information on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has resulted in widespread protests and violence across the country. There have been many deaths in the state of Uttar Pradesh alone.

It is therefore important for every Indian to know what exactly Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is all about. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks on this issue and many more on Aap Ki Adalat.

