Thieves break into archer Abhishek Verma's parked car; steal laptop, cash worth over Rs 1 lakh

Indian archer Abhishek Verma was robbed, as thieves broke into his parked car and stole his wife's bag. The bag contained a laptop, some documents, and cash worth over Rs 1 lakh. The incident took place in Delhi's Rohini area. A case has been registered and the Delhi police have constituted a team to nab the culprits and a probe into the matter is underway.

"My wife was en route home from her office in the evening. She parked her Audi car near Rohini Sector 7 or 8 for shopping. But when she returned after some time, the window of the car was broken and the laptop bag was stolen. The laptop bag contained a laptop, some documents and over Rs 1 lakh in cash," the archer said.

"The police were informed after which the CCTV was checked. Nearly seven people were seen deboarding an e-rickshaw who broke the windowpane and stole the bag and fled away," Verma added.

According to the Delhi Police, The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when the archer's wife stopped in Rohini Sector 7-8 for shopping.

"We have seen the CCTV footage in which an e-rickshaw is seen approaching the car. We have sent a team to nab the accused. A probe into the matter is underway," said a police official.

