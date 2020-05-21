Image Source : PTI APSRTC to resume bus services from today; issues guidelines for passengers

Nearly two months after lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is set to partially restore bus services from today. According to a Wednesday announcement by the APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director (VC&MD) Madireddy Pratap, the bus services in Andhra Pradesh will resume on Thursday on select routes initially and the same will scale up the operations based on the progress in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The details said the APSRTC for now, is beginning only 17 per cent of buses, which comes to nearly 1,683 buses on the first day. Buses in all categories like Telugu Velugu, Express, deluxe, ultra-deluxe, super luxury and AC services will be resumed in select routes.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run transport corporation has also announced the below measures to contain the spread of COVID-19:

- Passengers will have to buy tickets before boarding the bus

- Passengers should buy tickets online and refrain from crowding the ticket counters

- Payment for tickets should be made online

- Buses will not have conductors to check tickets

- Social distancing norms should be practiced and the APSRTC has rearranged the seating in deluxe, ultra-deluxe, super luxury and other high-end services

- All buses will be sanitized with disinfectants after completion of every trip

- Passengers will be provided with hand sanitizers before boarding the bus with contactless dispenser

- It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks or face covers

- All shops at bus stations have been asked to sell masks at Rs 10 per piece

- Senior citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel

- All passengers should be encouraged to install Arogya Setu app

- Buses will run from 7 am to 7 pm

- Buses will not run with full capacity

- Ticket price of the buses will remain the same

