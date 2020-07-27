Image Source : PTI Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary: 11 inspirational quotes by 'Missile Man' of India

India is remembering APJ Abdul Kalam, a man who inspired people across the world on his 5th Death Anniversary today. The 11th president of our country, Dr.Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born and raised in the south Indian coastal town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He dedicated himself to developing ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

In 2002, Kalam was chosen as the President of India by the then-ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported by the opposition Indian National Congress (INC).

On July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest at the age of 83.

On his death anniversary, here's are some of quotes that still lingers in heart:

"A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep." "You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us." "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents." "Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." "Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success" "We will be remembered only if we give to our younger generation a prosperous and safe India, resulting out of economic prosperity coupled with civilizational heritage" "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher" "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough" "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents" "Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action"

