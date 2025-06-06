'Any hurdle J-K's development will have to face Modi first': From Katra, PM sends a strong message to Pakistan Speaking at a public gathering on the occasion, PM Modi promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir he won't let the development stop and if any hurdle comes in the way, it will have to face Modi first - a reference to Pakistan-sponsored terror activities in the region and India's Operation Sindoor

Katra (J&K):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, as he launched a slew of key projects, including the inauguration of the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river and the flagging of two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra to Srinagar. The Chenab and Anji railway bridges are an engineering marvel and central component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which now provides seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.

Speaking at a public gathering on the occasion, PM Modi promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir he won't let the development stop and if any hurdle comes in the way, it will have to face Modi first - a reference to Pakistan-sponsored terror activities in the region and India's Operation Sindoor retaliation.

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

The way the people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against the conspiracy of Pakistan. The strength shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir this time has given a strong message not just to Pakistan but to terrorism all over the world.

Today is 6 June, coincidentally, exactly a month ago, on this very night, doom had befallen the terrorists of Pakistan. Now whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat.

The Pakistani army and terrorists had never imagined that India would enter Pakistan and attack the terrorists in this manner. The buildings of terror that they had built with years of hard work turned into ruins in a matter of minutes.

Pakistan is against the livelihood and humanity of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pahalgam terror attack was an assault on these values.

Operation Sindoor showcased the Indian Armed Forces' 'Atmanirbharta' (self-dependence). The whole world now has faith on Make in India.

Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of Mother India. This crown is adorned with various types of precious stones and jewels. These gems symbolise the strength and capabilities of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ancient culture, the spiritual heritage, the natural beauty, and the remarkable talent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir shine like priceless jewels.

You are aware that I have been visiting Jammu and Kashmir for decades. I have travelled to the interior regions of the state. I am wholeheartedly committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chenab Bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge. This bridge is even higher than the Eiffel Tower. Now, people will not only go to see Kashmir via the Chenab Bridge, but this bridge will also become an attractive tourist destination in itself.

It is a matter of pride for the Modi government that the pace of work on the Chenab Bridge was accelerated and the project was successfully completed.

The new development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore will accelerate the progress of development in Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my congratulations on this new era of growth in the region. I also congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir on this achievement.

