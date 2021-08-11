Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anurag Thakur to launch nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on Aug 13

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will launch a nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on August 13. Briefing the media persons yesterday, Secretary of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Usha Sharma informed that Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur will launch the nationwide programme of "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0" on August 13.

Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik will also join the launch event, where organizations like BSF, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB would also join virtually from iconic locations across the country.

Further, there will be 75 physical events at different historical locations on launch day i.e., on August 13, 2021, informed the official release by the ministry.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 is organizing Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 throughout the country. Taking inspiration from the inaugural speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the curtain-raiser of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12, 2021, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has conceptualized the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the pillar of Actions and Resolves @75.

Subsequently, each week programmes will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district till October 2, 2021. Thus, "Fit India Freedom Runs" will be organized in 744 districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 districts and 30,000 educational institutions across the country. Through this initiative, more than 7.50 crore youth and citizens will be reached to take part in the run.

In his message, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sport's has said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we must resolve for a fit and healthy India because only a fit and healthy India can be a strong India. So, I urge everyone to take part in the nationwide fit India Freedom Run 2.0 and make it people's movement."

This time Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 will commence on August 13, 2021 and will conclude on October 2,2021. The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives "Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz".

(With ANI inputs)

