Anurag Thakur calls Rahul Gandhi ‘poster boy of Pakistan’s propaganda’ in Operation Sindoor debate | Video

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Monday tore into the Congress during the Lok Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor, accusing the party of repeatedly siding with Pakistan and disrespecting the Indian Army. Thakur said the Congress’s conduct had reached a point where “Pakistan defends itself later, but Congress leaders defend it first.”

“Pakistan used to say ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’, but it couldn’t withstand a fight with our Army for even 48 hours. The Opposition must remind Rahul Gandhi that our Army strikes where it hurts the most,” Thakur said.

He lashed out at a former Congress Home Minister for casting doubts on Pakistan’s role in the recent terror attack. “In his interview, he says—‘If Pakistan didn’t have a hand in this, how can you say the terrorists came from Pakistan?’ These are the leaders who once spoke of Hindu terrorism. There are so many advocates of Pakistan in Congress that it has turned into Islamabad National Congress,” Thakur remarked.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of becoming the “poster boy of Pakistan propaganda,” saying, “Twice the country didn’t give him enough votes to be the Leader of the Opposition. Now he’s LoB, Leader Opposing Bharat. Opposing India and the Prime Minister is his only agenda.”

Thakur also hit out at the Congress’s social media conduct, claiming it regularly insults the armed forces. “Rahul Occupied Congress made disgusting cartoons targeting the Prime Minister and Army. They even called the Army Chief a roadside goon. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country and the forces,” he said.

Slamming the Opposition for not acknowledging the communal brutality of the attack, Thakur said, “Victims were asked to recite the Kalma, had their pants removed, and were killed. But not one Opposition MP spoke of it.”

