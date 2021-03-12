Antilia bomb scare case: Special cell to question IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar in Tihar Jail, say sources

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Police Special Cell likely to question IM terrorist in Antilia bomb scare and blast outside Israeli embassy cases.

In a new development to the Antilia bomb scare and blast outside Israeli Embassy cases, the Delhi Police Special Cell is likely to question Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu in high-security Tihar Jail on Saturday after two mobile phones were recovered from a barrack, sources said.

The development has come after Tihar Jail authorities had found two mobile phones, one of the Oppo company and another of Vivo. Both the phones have been handed over to the Delhi Police special cell.

Tehseen Akhtar, who is also accused in several other incidents, is known to be a close associate of Yasin Bhatkal. If needed, Tehseen may be taken into police custody, sources said.

The Special Cell is likely to question Tehseen Akhtar over the link behind Indian Mujahideen using the name of terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind which has no background.

Cops will also question Akhtar about the link behind Antilia bomb scare and minor bomb blast that took place outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.

Preliminary investigation suggested that at least five terrorists other than Tehseen used the phone to operate a Telegram Channel.

It is suspected that they used this phone to claim responsibility for terror acts or threats including for placing an explosives-laden SUV near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month and blast outside Israeli embassy in the national capital.

