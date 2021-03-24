Antila bomb scare case: NIA invokes UAPA against suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Antila bomb scare case: NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Vaze

The NIA has invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze. Vaze, currently in the NIA custody, was arrested by the central agency in connection with the recovery of explosives-laden SUV outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Vaze, who was arrested by the NIA on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police's crime branch till recently. He was suspended later.

Sources earlier told India TV that he was involved in placing gelatin sticks in the SUV that was found parked near Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' on February 25, and that when he was questioned about it, he admitted his involvement.

He has arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Vaze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The Uddhav Thackeray government is facing a barrage of criticism from the opposition over Vaze's link to his party. Uddhav heads a three-party alliance government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

