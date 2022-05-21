Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: From 1993 Bombay Bombings to Uri attack, 5 attacks that rocked India since 1990

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019.

Anti-terrorism Day 2022: National Anti-terrorism day is observed on May 21 in India every year because on this day former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assasignated in a brutal attack. The year was 1991. Since then, our country has been in the face of many such attacks that claimed over hundreds of life. But with every time, we have come back stronger and more determined.

Let's discuss some of the brutal terrorist attacks that India has been in the past 31 years of independence.

Mumbai Blast in the year 1993

The 1993 Mumbai blast was one of the first major incidents of terrorism in the country. The whole country was shaken by a series of bomb blasts targeting the country's financial capital Mumbai. The effect of this attack was many folds higher. On March 2, 1993, there were blasts at 12 places in Mumbai. These blasts killed 257 and injured 713 people. Yakub Menon, convicted of these blasts, was given the death penalty.

Parliament Attack in 2001

On December 13, 2001, terrorists attacked Desh Ki Bhawan in New Delhi. Both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists based in Pakistan were behind this attack. The purpose of this infiltration was to make the MPs hostage inside the Parliament House to get their demands fulfilled. The brave soldiers, however, sacrificed their lives and eliminated the terrorists. The terrorists could not enter the Parliament building. Six personnel of Delhi Police, and two personnel of Parliament Security Service, were martyred in this attack. A gardener working in the Parliament complex also lost his life. The Tension between India and Pakistan had increased due to this attack.

Mumbai Attack in 2011

In the year 2008, the sudden attack had brought the entire country into a panic mode. On November 26, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai by sea route and carried out attacks at different places. In this, after a long encounter at Hotel Taj, Hotel Oberoi, Nariman House, the security forces killed the terrorists. In this attack, the terrorists killed 164 innocent people while 308 people were injured. The Maharashtra Police, however, managed to catch one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, who was later hanged.

Uri Attack in 2016

On September 18, 2016, terrorists attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. 19 soldiers lost their lives in this attack. The terrorists had crossed the LoC and entered the Indian border and attacked an army camp early in the morning. There was an encounter between the terrorists and the army for about 6 hours. In this encounter, all four terrorists involved in the attack, were killed. Later, the Indian Army had avenged this attack by conducting a surgical strike in Pakistan.

Pulwama Attack in 2019

Fourty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in a cowardly attack by the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle containing explosives on a CRPF convoy. The nation was shaken in shock and disgust, and the day went into history forever as a dark incident. A month after the deadly attack, one of the key conspirators, Umar Farooq Alvi, was eliminated by security forces. He was the nephew of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was eliminated after a 30-minute-long operation by security forces, where Alvi and another terrorist named Kamran were killed.



