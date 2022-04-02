'Anti-romeo quads' back in Uttar Pradesh as Adityanath attaches highest priority to women safety

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttrar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after holding the first Cabinet meeting, in Lucknow, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Days after Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term, he directed officials to launch a special campaign for women's security from the first day of Navratri. Addressing officials of Team 9 on Friday, Adityanath said that anti-Romeo squads should be activated at every school and college to check eve-teasing. Team 9 is a group of bureaucrats that takes direction from the Chief Minister on a daily basis.

Adityanath said that patrolling should be increased in market places and crowded areas as well and also directed to set up over 3,000 pink booths in all the 75 districts for the safety of women.

Notably, the formation of anti-Romeo squads was one of the BJP's key promises during the election campaign to provide security to women. The party had said that anti-romeo dals (squads) would be created near colleges and schools to protect the honour of women.

BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others during the rallies lauded Adityanath's efforts in Uttar Pradesh to provide both security and rights to women.

At the meeting with Team 9, Adityanath also said that the women constables should establish contact with women in rural areas and keep them informed about various welfare schemes being run by the government for them.

"All facilities must be ensured in the emergency wards and in case, there is a shortage of staff, the vacancies should be filled up at the earliest. New ambulances will replace old vehicles that are in a dilapidated condition," he said.

He informed that the fourth phase of Mission Shakti will be launched on April 10. The mission focuses on the safety of women in rural areas wherein women cops are assigned beat duties like their male counterparts.

The Chief Minister directed that women constables should be deployed on their beats and proper coordination should be ensured.

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to consult scientists on how to prevent deaths due to lightning strikes. He also asked officials to ensure that hand pumps in rural areas are re-bored and in working condition during the summer months.

