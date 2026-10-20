Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder probe to be handed over to CBI: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday stated his government will hand over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CM also expressed his solidarity with Jhota's family. "We stand firmly with the father of Parvinder Singh Jhota and his family. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is an all-out. We will not back down from whatever drastic steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free," Mann said on X in Punjabi.

Family of Jhota has been demanding CBI probe into murder case

The development comes as the family of Jhota has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder incident. Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire at Jhota after he questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar. The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

His post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place

Just seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice. From the time of his killing, Jhota's family and supporters have been staging a protest in Mansa.

A joint action committee comprising various outfits and social activists formed after Jhota's murder is demanding a CBI probe. The protesters have demanded the resignations of Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and dismissal of the Mansa senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officer and the drug inspector. Reiterating the state government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking, Mann said strict measures would be taken to make Punjab drug-free.

In the meantime, Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, had criticised the state administration over its failure to prevent the attack and demanded accountability from the Chief Minister and the DGP. He also called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."Chief Minister and the DGP, if their conscience awakens, they should resign on their own.

Furthermore, the investigation into this murder should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thirdly, a call has been issued for a 'Punjab Bandh' tomorrow, October 15th. On behalf of the committee, as well as all joint forums, activists, political parties, and organisations, we earnestly appeal to the people of Punjab to observe this shutdown starting from the morning," Bhim Singh said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read:

Prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder arrested from Rajasthan