Anti-corruption helpline to arrest of corrupt officials: How Bhagwant Mann govt fights against corruption

Chandigarh: A new change is happening in Punjab under the chief ministership of Bhagwant Mann – a new revolution of transparency, accountability, and trust. The Bhagwant Singh Mann government in Punjab is leading a bold crusade against corruption to make the state free of corruption. With a firm commitment to good governance, the Mann government is reshaping Punjab with a cleaner and more transparent future for its citizens.

From day one of taking the oath, he has taken many decisive steps to eradicate corruption at every level of governance. He has not just punished the corrupt officials but built a system that prevents corruption from taking root in the first place.

Punjab launches anti-corruption helpline

The Punjab government has launched an Anti-Corruption Helpline to empower citizens. With this, a simple WhatsApp message is all it takes for the people of Punjab to report corrupt officials. This initiative makes every citizen a watchdog of the state, ensuring that no act of corruption goes unnoticed.

This Anti-Corruption Helpline has received an overwhelming response, and in the first few months, it registered over 6,000 complaints, leading to swift action against corrupt individuals. With dozens of arrests made and many investigations underway, the Mann government is proving it means business when it comes to cracking down on graft.

Zero-tolerance towards corruption

The Punjab government has made a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. The corrupt officials, no matter how high-ranking, are not immune to prosecution. Under CM Mann's leadership, 23 high-ranking officials and 45 others involved in corruption scandals have already been arrested. Apart from this, more than 50% of cases have been resolved in record time, showing that accountability is non-negotiable.

Vigilance bureau arrests nearly 600 corrupt officials

The vigilance bureau in Punjab has arrested nearly 600 people, including 12 senior politicians and bureaucrats, since its anti-corruption drive was launched soon after the AAP government took charge two years ago.

Recently, the vigilance bureau unearthed the foodgrain transportation scam, the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) plot scam, the transport department illegal verification scam, and the forest department scam.

Moreover, the vigilance bureau has registered 219 trap cases and caught 274 people red-handed accepting bribes since the AAP government took charge. It has also registered 277 cases of other corrupt activities and arrested 308 accused, while 11 were arrested in 17 disproportionate asset cases.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)