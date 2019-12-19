Between Citizenship protests and chaos, here are photos that will leave you smiling

Image Source : PTI Protestors offering roses to security personnel

In the middle of Anti-citizenship chaos, photos have emerged of protestors offering red roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want but their message is "love in return for hatred". Sandeep Dhiman, a protester, said, "They can lathicharge us as much as they want, we will still offer him roses. Love in return for hatred. We are ready to face their tear gas and water canons."

In the middle of the protest ground, the girl was holding a poster that said, "My dad thinks I'm studying history. He doesn't know I'm busy making one".

Several posters have been put up at Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law, with one reading -- "Digital India with no internet, 'Janta mange rozi roti, milti hamko lathi gali' (people demand employment but get batons and abuses); save constitution save country."

At the Jantar Mantar, help desks have been set up by volunteers while stationary was being provided to write fresh posters. Announcements were also made at the Jantar Mantar about food packets available the help desk.

Students from different law schools were also present at the spot volunteering.

"They (police) can block the roads and close the metro stations. Let people walk through each street. Let each street be remembered in history for these protests," said Ramesh Ram, a law student.

Another protester, Jyoti Saha, said that she was attending the agitation with her five-year-old twins, "so that tomorrow, when they (police) make appeals to parents to not let their kids go to protest, they (kids) know what to do."

One such photo, clicked in Delhi, shows people kneeling on the ground with red roses in hand, offering them to police personnel.

Some lawyers participating in the demonstration also offered legal assistance to protestors in case they are detained by the Delhi Police.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police also won hearts by offering refreshments to detained protesters at Surajmal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana.

Photos shared by news agency ANI show cops handing out bananas, food boxes and other snacks to people at the two protests.

Delhi: Police personnel offered refreshments at Surajmal stadium to protesters who were detained. (Source: Delhi Police) #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/5G890zitEN — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

