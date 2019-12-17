Image Source : PTI Kerala downs shutters as anti-Citizenship protests spreads across country; students in epicenter

The dawn to dusk statewide shutdown called by around 33 organisations on Tuesday in Kerala to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, began with the police taking around 100 people into preventive custody, from various parts of the state. The authorities taking a strong stand against the protesters did not order a holiday to the educational institutions.

The shutdown has been called by smaller political parties, who, though do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly, has not had much effect as most of the shops and public vehicles plied as usual.

But in districts like Kannur, Kasargode, Palakkad and parts of Ernakulam, the protesters blocked public transport and forced shops to down the shutters.

At some of the affected districts places, the police and the protesters were engaged in a face to face standoff and the police took about two dozen protesters into custody.

In the affected districts, it was mostly private vehicles that were seen on the roads.

In the state capital city, normal life has not been affected, but stray cases of stoning of buses have been reported.

Among the political parties which have given the call for the shutdown are the SDPI and the Welfare Party and wherever they have some strength, their party activists were out on the streets to make it a success.

Meanwhile, State Police chief Loknath Behra, on Monday warned the protesters that the call for the shutdown has not followed the Kerala High Court ruling which said that seven days notice should be given when calling for shutdowns and hence it is illegal, and strict action will be taken against the organisers.

Protests rage across the country

Similar scenes of protests and police actions are being seen throughout the country. Major universities like the Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and Jadavpur University, Lucknow’s Integral University and Nadwa College have all been subject to massive protests by the students.

Tamil Nadu

Image Source : ANI DMK protests in Tamil Nadu

The principal opposition in Tamil Nadu DMK on Tuesday staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at district headquarters. A large number of DMK leaders and cadres protested here, Tiruvallur, Trichy and other places.

The protestors shouted slogans against the Central government and the CAA.

They also demanded the revocation of CAA.

The party President M.K. Stalin on Monday said there was no urgency for the Central government to introduce the Bill. The Bill was introduced mainly to divert the people's attention from the Central government's failure on the economic front, he said.

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh Muslim University

Uttar Pradesh also saw major protests against the Citizenship Act. Protest broke out at Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday. Hundreds of AMU students clashed with the police at a campus gate. This led the university administration to announce the closure of institution till January 5.

Patrolling was intensified in the city following Sunday's incidents and an uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus.

Around 70 people, including students, 20 police personnel and AMU security guards, were injured in the clashes.

There was also a stand-off between students of Nadwa College and Lucknow Police. The incident took place on Monday, December 16. The police said that about 150 individuals gathered at the protest and there was a brief spell of stone-pelting.

Delhi

Delhi protests

Delhi, as considered by most, has been the epicentre of the nation-wide student's protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Jamia Millia Islamia University saw massive protests over the weekend where 4 DTC buses were torched. The Delhi police has also been accused of using unproportionate force to control the protests. While there have been reports of student's been shot, there is no confirmation of the same. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University also saw protests break out.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested 10 people with criminal background in the Jamia violence case. No student has been held and there have also been reports of a reshuffle in the Delhi Police cadre with many officers transferred after extensive use of force on students.

Bihar

Image Source : PTI Patna University

Students of Patna University also took out a protest march at Sunday night hours after Jamia violence. They led a procession comprising of students and civilians to Kargil Chowk area of the city.

During the protest, slogans were raised against central and state government. Several cops were injured as the mob turned violent and torched a few vehicles.