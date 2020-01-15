Image Source : PTI Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in Seelampur violence

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur. Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

On December 18, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the protest at Seelampur area, to 14-day judicial custody. Three people were arrested later in connection with the violence and two were granted bail earlier.

