Anti-CAA protestors at Jamia accuse Delhi Police of lathicharge; cops deny claims

One of the injured students who was injured during the alleged lathicharge on Monday (Twitter)

The Delhi Police personnel on Monday allegedly lathi-charged citizenship law protestors, which included students from Jamia Milia Islamia and residents of Jamia Nagar, who were marching towards the Parliament to demonstrate against the new act. The march started from gate number seven of the university, according to news reports.

The police have however denied the claims of lathicharge, saying that the cops were only brandishing batons in a bid to stop the march. The police said that the protestors didn’t have the permission for carrying out the march. According to PTI, the police had initially appealed to the protestors to end the march.

Despite police's claims to the contrary, unconfirmed accounts on social media claim that as many as 40 protestors were injured in the police action. The injured were rushed to the nearby Holy Family Hospital and the Ansari Medical Centre, as per several Twitter handles.

Hundreds of injured/unconscious Jamia students admitted to the Ansari Health Center & Holy Family Hospital.Many being taken to Al Shifa hospital now.Jamia students need help.Time to reach out to them.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/y1T8vSOavM — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

(The story is being updated)