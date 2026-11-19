Navdeep Singh Sangha, who was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the party at an event attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. The latest induction comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with several AAP leaders having moved to the BJP in recent weeks.

The BJP has also welcomed three AAP MLAs who joined its ranks on November 2. They are Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who formally joined the party at its New Delhi headquarters. The event also saw the names of several other local leaders being announced as new entrants, including Darshan Singh Dimpy, Ravinder Singh, Ravinder Rani, Ravinder Kaur Rani and Tajinder Monu. Vijay Tiwari, a former block president, and Naresh Sharma, described as a former president, were also among those mentioned.

Three AAP MLAs join BJP on November 2

The three former AAP legislators represented different constituencies in Punjab. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the MLA from Amritsar North, Chetan Singh Jouramajra represented Samana, while Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was elected from Sanour in Patiala district.

Their departure followed a series of disagreements with the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Pathanmajra and Jouramajra had accused the state government of failing to tackle major issues, including the drug menace, mounting debt and concerns over governance.

Jouramajra, who had served as a Punjab minister, had questioned the government's response to the drug problem. He also raised the cases of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed in Mansa, and Dalit man Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide in Sangrur. Among his other criticisms were the government's failure to fulfil its promise of providing minimum support price for crops and an alleged shortage of teachers in government schools.

Pathanmajra, meanwhile, accused AAP leaders from Delhi of exercising control over the Punjab government. He claimed that even state ministers could not independently approve a single file.

Pathanmajra and Jouramajra resigned from the AAP's primary membership before joining the BJP. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had been suspended by the party, resigned from the Punjab Assembly.

AAP seeks action against departing MLAs

Following the exits, the AAP said it would approach the Punjab Assembly Speaker and seek the cancellation of the legislative membership of the three leaders. The party accused them of engaging in anti-party activities. Pathanmajra and Jouramajra had both been suspended by the AAP before leaving the party.

BJP's defections draw criticism from AAP

The BJP's decision to induct the three former AAP legislators had triggered a political exchange between the two parties. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora criticised the move, accusing the BJP of trying to bring in leaders who had either left or been expelled from other political parties.

Sangha's induction adds to the list of AAP leaders joining the BJP as the two parties face off over defections ahead of the next Punjab Assembly election.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ:

BJP targets women voters ahead of UP polls, plans to deploy women 'vistaraks' in all 403 seats