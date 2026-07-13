Another Matthew VanDyke case? US national arrested near Nepal border for entering India illegally

Maharajganj (UP):

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a US national, who was attempting to cross into Nepal through an unauthorised foot trail near the Indo-Nepal border in the Maharajganj district, said officials on Monday.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, was reportedly not carrying any travel or identity documents and, when questioned, was unable to provide a satisfactory response. He also made contradictory statements about his identity, travel history, and purpose of visit, raising suspicion of the concerned authorities.

According to border officials, when security personnel stopped Brown near the border for a routine check, he allegedly attempted to flee, prompting a brief chase.

What do we know so far?

Brown was intercepted by officials of the SSB's 22nd Battalion during routine border surveillance near Border Pillar No. 516 in the Mainihwa area under Sonauli police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Security officials said Brown had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border and allegedly tried to cross into Nepal without the required travel documents.

When SSB officials stopped him for verification, he reportedly attempted to flee, but local villagers helped intercept him before he was handed over to security personnel.

A search of his belongings turned up Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones, but Brown couldn't produce a passport, visa, or any other document authorising international travel, leading authorities to detain him for questioning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth said Brown identified himself as a resident of California during interrogation, claiming he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa and lost his passport there.

Parallels with VanDyke

The arrest of Brown has sparked intense intelligence scrutiny. Lacking valid documentation, Brown has floated conflicting claims of being a US Special Forces veteran tracking an acquaintance named Naz.

His bizarre, multi-country travel claims have drawn immediate comparisons to Matthew VanDyke, the American mercenary arrested in the Northeast last year for illegally crossing the Myanmar border to conduct drone warfare training.

What is the Matthew VanDyke case?

Van Dyke, a US citizen, was arrested by the NIA on March 13, along with six Ukrainian nationals, after they allegedly entered India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border.

Investigators allege the group was involved in a wider terror conspiracy that included assisting ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar and providing them with drone training. He remains in judicial custody, with the term extended until August 1.

Before his arrest, Van Dyke had built an international profile as a documentary filmmaker, security analyst, and founder of the non-profit military training organisation Sons of Liberty International.

He first gained global attention after fighting alongside anti-Muammar Gaddafi rebels during Libya's 2011 civil war, where he was captured and spent nearly six months in prison before escaping.

Over the years, he has also been associated with conflict zones in Syria, Iraq, and Ukraine, presenting himself as a trainer and adviser to armed groups, while consistently denying allegations of links to US intelligence agencies.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

ALSO READ - US mercenary jailed in terror case moves Delhi court seeking 'American diet', finds Tihar Jail food too spicy