Another Gurugram resident tests positive, second confirmed COVID-19 positive case in Haryana

Another Gurugram resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2 in Haryana. The man's samples were collected at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and they were found positive for the coronavirus infection. The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 9.

Earlier, a 29-year old woman from Gurgaon had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and her condition is stable. So far, samples of 91 persons have been taken in Haryana, out of which reports of 68 have tested negative so far, according to a media bulletin issued by the Haryana government.

The bulletin said so far, a total of 3,589 patients have been put under home isolation, and 43 isolated at hospitals.

The state government has already ordered closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the state till March 31.

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to close anganwadi centres across the state with immediate effect till March 31.

During this period, the anganwadi workers and helpers will come to the centres to perform record maintenance, cleaning and create awareness through home visits about maintaining hygiene to tackle the virus, said a government statement.

In Punjab, samples of 117 persons have been taken so far, out of which, 112 tested negative. There is one positive case for coronavirus infection in the state, the media bulletin said.

It said a total of 1,298 persons have been put under home surveillance and eight under hospital surveillance.

