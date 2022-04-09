AAP Himachal Pradesh chief Anoop Kesari alleges Kejriwal of being 'ignorant', joins BJP with two other workers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP Himachal Pradesh leaders join Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

In a big jolt to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the chief of AAP Himachal Pradesh, Anoop Kesari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with two other party workers. This move comes ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

All three leaders, AAP state-unit president Anup Kesari, Una district chief Iqbal Singh and general secretary organisation Satish Thakur, joined the BJP fold at BJP national President JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi.

After joining the BJP, the three expressed their disappointment over AAP's national leadership and said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was "ignorant" during a roadshow a few days back.

While speaking to ANI, former AAP leader Anoop Kesari said: "We were toiling for AAP for the last 8 years but it neglected state party workers and there was disregard towards the people of Himachal Pradesh."

He also added that during a rally in Mandi, no space was given to any other leader from the state apart from Delhi and Punjab CMs.

Speaking about the newly inducted party workers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: "Arvind Kejriwal does not pay attention to his party workers. Those who shed their sweat on the ground for 8 years, did not even get a chance to stand on their chariots."

"These AAP leaders have joined BJP for their self-respect and self-respect of Himachal," added Thakur.

