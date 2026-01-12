Annamalai fires back at Raj Thackeray's 'Rasmalai' jibe, vows to visit Mumbai: 'If I were afraid...' The ex-IPS officer denied claims that his statements were detrimental to Marathi pride. He also said that such people (referring to Raj Thackeray) were damaging Balasaheb’s legacy.

Chennai:

BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday rebuked MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s “rasmalai” jibe at him. Annamalai said the MNS had organised the rally to abuse him and he was not afraid of any threats.

The cop-turned-politician said that he will visit Mumbai, asserting that any intimidation would not deter him. He also said that such people (referring to Raj Thackeray) were damaging Balasaheb’s legacy.

"Who are Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer’s son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don’t know whether I have become that important... Some have written that they will cut my legs if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai—try cutting my legs. If I were afraid of such threats, I would have stayed in my village,” he said.

The ex-IPS officer denied claims that his statements were detrimental to Marathi pride.

“If I say Kamaraj is one of India’s greatest leaders, does it mean he is no longer a Tamil? If I say Mumbai is a world-class city, does it mean Maharashtrians didn’t build it? These people are just ignorant," he added.

What Raj Thackeray said about Annamalai

At a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS chief took a swipe at Annamalai, referring to him as “rasmalai” without naming him directly. Raj said Annamalai had questioned the connection between Mumbai and Maharashtra, and in response, he asked the BJP leader about his connection with Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray also used the slogan "Hatao lungi, bajao pungi" while targeting the BJP leader.

MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) announce coalition for BMC polls

Notably, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have announced their alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.