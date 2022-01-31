'Unfortunate': Anna Hazare slams Maharashtra govt's decision to sell wine in supermarkets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Social activist Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare has slammed the Maharashtra government's decision for wine sell in supermarkets and walk-in shops. He said that it was unfortunate that the government was giving priority to liquor sell for financial gains.

It is the government's duty to discourage people from drugs, alcohol and addiction. It is sad to see that decisions are being made to promote alcohol and addiction only for revenue generation, he said in a statement.

"The Maharashtra government recently decided to allow the selling wine in supermarkets and grocery stores. This decision is very unfortunate for the people of Maharashtra. The state government said the decision was taken in the interest of farmers. The state government also said wine is not alcohol. The real question is where will such a decision take the state?" the activist asked.

While people of the state are protesting against the government's decision, those in the government are supporting it, he said.

"It is unfortunate for the people of this state that the government has given priority to liquor in this way only to generate revenue," Hazare said.

Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik had last week said that the state cabinet took the decision to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers.

