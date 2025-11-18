Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and accused in Baba Siddiqui murder case, being brought to India Anmol Bishnoi is wanted for conspiring in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai. He is also wanted in several cases of extortion, kidnapping and other grave offences.

New Delhi:

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the main suspect in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, is being brought to India following his extradition from the United States, sources said Tuesday. Anmol is also wanted for hatching the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.

Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be the main conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case. According to an email from the US Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration has expelled him from the country. The email was reportedly sent to NCP MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of Baba Siddiqui. The email stated that Anmol Bishnoi was officially expelled from the US on November 18.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The letter sent by US on Anmol Bishnoi's extradition

Anmol, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested in February in the US, where he was hiding and involved in planning and executing crimes in India. He was caught by the US Immigration Department and has now been deported.

Breakthrough for Indian agencies

The deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is being seen as a major success for central agencies and police forces across various states, including Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, and Gujarat. It is considered a significant action against the gangster network at an international level.

Anmol will be brought to India after being deported from the US. He is involved in several criminal cases across the country, including the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the firing outside Salman Khan's house, and the Baba Siddique murder case. Anmol was seen with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla at a night party in a foreign country last year and was taken into custody by US authorities in 2024.

The deportation of Anmol Bishnoi holds great significance as he is the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail, Gujarat. Anmol was responsible for running the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

