Ankita Bhandari murder case: RSS leader makes objectionable comment over victim's father, held

Ankita Bhandari murder case : An FIR was filed against a local RSS member after a viral Facebook post showed that blamed Ankita Bhandari's father for her demise, the Dehradun police said on Thursday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader Vipin Karnwal later deleted the controversial post but it had gone viral by then.

In the post, Karnwal sought an explanation for the lack of the victim's father's participation in the protests held to seek justice. He had further written that her father was the biggest culprit in the situation as he had allowed his daughter to work at the resort in a forest known for debauchery.

"It was like putting milk in front of the cat," the RSS leader wrote.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old who was found dead in a canal in Uttarakhand, confirmed that the cause of death was 'drowning'. The report also showed marks of injury on the receptionist's body. The findings have been shared with the family.

Bhandari was allegedly murdered by her employer, Pulkit Arya, who is a BJP leader's son. She was killed after she reportedly refused to offer 'special services' to the resort guests for Rs 10,000, police said earlier.

