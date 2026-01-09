Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami recommends CBI probe after outrage In 2022, Ankita Bhandari, 19, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees. Arya is the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari case, following a request from her parents. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the decision was taken after meeting the family and respecting their wishes and emotions.

The chief minister said the government’s objective has always been to ensure justice in a fair, transparent and sensitive manner, from beginning to end, and that this commitment will continue. He said that as soon as information about the tragic and heartbreaking incident involving Ankita Bhandari came to light, the state government acted without delay, showing full sensitivity and impartiality.

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of a woman IPS officer.

All the accused were arrested, and the state ensured strong and effective legal representation. As a result, none of the accused were granted bail during the investigation or trial. After a thorough probe, the SIT filed a chargesheet against the accused, and following the completion of the trial, the lower court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Dhami said the entire process demonstrated that the state government acted with fairness, transparency and firmness throughout. He also referred to certain audio clips that have circulated on social media in recent days, saying separate FIRs have been registered in connection with them and investigations are ongoing.

The chief minister said the government’s intent is completely clear and that no fact or evidence will be ignored. Speaking emotionally, he said Ankita was not just a victim but also a sister and daughter to everyone.

He said he recently met Ankita Bhandari’s parents, who requested a CBI investigation into the case. Respecting their request and sentiments, the state government decided to hand over the matter to the CBI.

Dhami reiterated that the Uttarakhand government has remained committed to delivering justice and will continue to act with determination and sensitivity to ensure justice for Ankita Bhandari.

Ankita Bhandari's murder

In 2022, Ankita Bhandari, 19, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. A demand for a CBI probe into the 2022 killing has gathered pace ever since Sanawar claimed the involvement of a 'VIP' in the murder.

Explosive revelation of a "VIP" involved

Urmila Sanawar, whose fresh allegations in the murder case triggered a political storm in the state, appeared before the Special Investigation Team in Haridwar on Thursday, January 8, a day after her statement was recorded in Dehradun.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said Sanawar, who claims to be an actress, was questioned by the SIT for about 4 to 5 hours.

Speaking to reporters later, Sanawar said her statement was recorded in the presence of at least 4 cameras. She also said she would submit her mobile phone before the competent court on Friday.

Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, who has been expelled from the party, said Rathore and another politician are childhood friends and have substantial information related to the murder case.

The other politician was earlier named by Sanawar as the alleged "VIP" with a role in the murder of the 19-year-old receptionist in 2022.

