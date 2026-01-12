Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand Bandh receives no public support, traders question Congress After Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI investigation at the request of Ankita Bhandari's parents, several social and trade organisations made it clear that there was no longer any justification for a bandh.

Dehradun:

A statewide bandh was observed against the state government probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Sunday, with protesters demanding a CBI investigation under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge in the case. The Uttarakhand Bandh called by the Congress was a complete failure. Neither the public nor the traders supported it, and the ground reality did not align with Congress's claims. Congress called this bandh a voice for justice, but the question remains: When the CBI investigation had already been recommended, what was the point of the bandh?

Traders say there was no justification for the bandh

After Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI investigation at the request of Ankita Bhandari's parents, several social and trade organisations made it clear that there was no longer any justification for a bandh. The organisations' clear opinion was that the investigation process had started, and it was wrong to engage in pressure politics on the streets.

The ground reality on the day of the bandh was absolutely normal. Most markets remained open in Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Almora, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and other cities as people were engaged in their daily routines with normal life.

Congress workers forcibly tried to close shops

However, reports from several places claimed that Congress workers were forcibly trying to close shops. Traders and local people openly protested against it, and in many areas, shopkeepers deliberately opened their shops and said, "If it's about justice, question the government; don't harass the public."

In some places, the situation became so tense that the clashes between bandh supporters and traders were also reported.

The traders also questioned Congress saying would forcing and pressurising people in the name of the victim be considered a fight for justice? A clear discrepancy was visible between the Congress party's claims and the reality on the ground.

Bandh was limited to political demonstration

While the Congress was calling it a successful shutdown, most organisations and the general public distanced themselves from it. This is why the bandh remained limited to a political demonstration instead of becoming a statewide mass movement. So the big question is—was this bandh in Ankita's name truly for justice, or was it just another attempt to exploit public sentiment for political gain?

In 2022, 19-year-old Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, was murdered.

