Ankita Bhandari murder case: Three accused found guilty by Kotdwar Court in Uttarakhand Ankita Bhandari murder case: Ankita Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, used to work as a receptionist in Vanantara Resort of Rishikesh.

Dehradun:

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar pronounced its verdict on Friday (May 30) in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, which has gripped the nation's attention since September 2022.

Ankita's lawyer Ajay Pant told the media, "Three accused, Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta, have been found guilty of Ankita's murder in the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The sentence against the three accused is yet to be announced."

The security of the court complex in Pauri Garhwal district was tightened, with the area resembling a cantonment due to heavy police deployment to maintain law and order. Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh stated that police forces from the district and beyond are deployed, with a 100-meter court periphery declared a zero zone, allowing entry only for government employees and court attendees.

"Police arrangements have been made, with forces deployed from the district and other districts. The 100-meter periphery of the court premises has been designated a zero zone, restricting entry to only government employees and individuals appearing in court. Any unknown person would be barred from the court entry," he said.

It has been alleged that the facts related to this murder involved the son of the BJP leader and resort owner, Pulkit Arya.

Who was Ankita Bhandari? Know more about her murder mystery

Ankita Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, used to work as a receptionist in Vanantara Resort of Rishikesh. It is alleged that the resort owner, Pulkit Arya and his associates, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit, had murdered Ankita by pushing her into the barrage after she resisted being pressured into offering extra services to a VIP guest.

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya along with his friends Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta on 18 September 2022. The body of Ankita Bhandari was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body. An SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi initially probed the case.

Pulkit Arya's father Vinod Arya was a BJP leader who was expelled from the party immediately after his son's name cropped up as the main accused of the murder. Ankita's body had been recovered from the Chilla barrage near the resort a few days after her murder. She was allegedly pushed into it by her killers.