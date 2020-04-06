Animals at coronavirus risk: Indian zoos put on high alert, to be under 24X7 monitoring

Image Source : AP A Royal Bengal tiger rests at its enclosure at the Alipore zoo in Kolkata, India, Monday, July 29, 2019.

The news of a coronavirus positive tiger in New York's Bronx Zoo has sent shivers in India with the government issuing an advisory for animal safety against the deadly disease. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday advised Zoos in the country to remain on high alert, watch animals on a 24X7 basis, using CCTV for any abnormal behavior/symptoms. According to the advisory, the keepers/handlers should not be allowed in the vicinity without safety gear preferably PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Sick animals will have to be isolated and quarantined, the advisory said, adding that there should be the least contact while feeding animals.

Further, the advisory stated that mammals like carnivores especially cats, ferret, and primates be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspect cases be sent to the designated animal health institutes to initiate COVID-19 testing while following all bio-containment and safety measures required to handle this high-risk pathogen as per the national/ICMR guidelines-

National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, MP

National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, Haryana.

Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic (CADRAD), Indian Veterinary Research Institute, (IVRI), Izatnagar, Bareilly, UP.

The Central Zoo Authority has advised all zoo personnel to strictly adhere to safety and disinfection protocol issued by the Government on the deadly coronavirus. Further, zoos are advised to coordinate with designated nodal agencies of the government responsible for public health response and permit screening, testing, surveillance and diagnostic samples as and when required by the nodal agency.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment also issued an advisory to Chief Wildlife Wardens of all states and union territories. Here is what they are required to do:

Take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa, in National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

Reduce the human-wildlife interface.

Restrict the movement of people to National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

Constitute a Task Force/Rapid Action Force with Field Managers, Veterinary doctors, Frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible.

Create a ‘round the clock’ reporting mechanism with a Nodal Officer for swift management of any cases noticed.

Set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals and their safe release back to their natural habitats, as and when required.

Enhance disease surveillance, mapping, and monitoring system through coordinated effort amongst various Departments.

Maintain all other stipulations issued by the Health Ministry in the movement of staff/tourists/villagers, etc. in and around National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

Take other possible steps to control the spread of the virus.

Report the action taken to the Ministry of Environment.

