All's not well between Anil Vij, CM Khattar? 'Some officers playing dirty tricks', says Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday made a sensational claim that some officers were trying to creat a rift between him and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Vij, without taking any names, said that some officers were obstructing his departmental works to create misunderstanting with the CM.

"Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to please the CM keeping in mind as if we are against each other. They are very badly mistaken," Vij said in a statement, adding, "The CM and I are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to suffer heavily for this."

Vij's statement has come following his apparent tussle with CM Khattar over extension of DGP Manoj Yadava. The top cop was slated to return to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) earlier this year, however, it was CM Khattar's decision which prevailed and Yadava continued on DGP's chair.

Earlier this month, Yadava himself expressed his desire to return to the IB.

