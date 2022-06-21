Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab summoned by ED in money laundering case today

Anil Parab summoned by ED: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab to appear before it today (June 21) in a money-laundering case. The ED issued the summons on Monday in a probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Ratnagiri district.

Parab was earlier summoned on June 15 but skipped the deposition citing official work. He has now been asked to depose before the agency at its zonal office in Mumbai today.

The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.

Why is Anil Parab under ED's radar?

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab had bought a land in the state's Dapoli area back in 2017. In March this year, the Income Tax department had carried out searches on a cable operator in Mumbai, a transport department employee, and the businesses connected to him. After more than 20 raids in Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, and Ratnagiri, the land purchased by Parab surfaced, which was registered two years after it was bought. After the raids on May 26, the ED had questioned Parab and recorded his preliminary statement as part of the case filed after taking cognisance of a recent Union Environment Ministry show-cause notice that termed the Dapoli resort "illegal". Dapoli, about 230 km from Mumbai, is a scenic coastal hill station. Parab is also facing some other charges of alleged irregularities and corruption.

Latest India News