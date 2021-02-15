Uddhav govt on backfoot? Top minister says 'probing BJP IT cell, not Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar'

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Probing BJP IT cell, not Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar: Anil Deshmukh

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday sought to clear the air over the state's inquiry into the tweets by Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and others over farmers protest. Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters that his remark on tweets by celebrities was distorted and that the government was 'probing the BJP IT cell'.

“My earlier statement regarding the tweets by celebrities was presented in a distorted manner. I never meant that the inquiry was going to be of celebrities. Lata Mangeshkar is godlike for us. And every countryman respects Sachin Tendulkar. There is no question of their inquiry," the NCP leader said.

"What I had meant was that inquiry will be done into the role of the BJP IT cell," he added quickly. Deshmukh claimed that preliminary inquiry has brought to fore the "names of BJP IT cell head and twelve influencers and further probe is on in the matter.”

Both Sachin and Lata Mangeshkar were among other celebrities to rally around the Centre on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by American pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and adult star Mia Khalifa in support of the farmers who are sitting at Delhi border points since November 26 against the three farm laws.

Deshmukh had then said that the state intelligence department will conduct a probe into allegations that some celebrities were pressurised recently to issue tweets in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

