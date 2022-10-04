Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case; to stay in CBI custody

Anil Deshmukh, despite being granted bail in a money laundering case registered by ED, will remain in custody in connection with the CBI case registered against him in April last year.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Mumbai Published on: October 04, 2022 15:28 IST
The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation
Image Source : PTI The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been granted by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday in an alleged money laundering case that was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice N J Jamadar pronounced the order.

Deshmukh will however remain in custody in connection with the CBI case registered against him in April last year.

 

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the HC to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months. His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital. Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh is now in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.

(with agencies inputs)

