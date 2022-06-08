Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anil Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case, claims CBI charge sheet 'incomplete'

Highlights Anil Deshmukh has sought a default bail in a corruption case.

He alleged CBI has filed an "incomplete" charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against him.

Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Ex-Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday sought a default bail in a corruption case against him from a special court. The case is being probed by the CBI. Deshmukh also claimed that the probe agency has filed an "incomplete" charge sheet in the case.

"By mere filing, a compilation of 59 pages, termed as a charge sheet, without completing the entire investigation and without filing a final and full-fledged charge sheet, as understood under Section 173 CrPC, the prosecuting agency cannot subjugate the indefeasible statutory right of the applicant to claim default bail," the plea said.

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) pertains to the report of a police officer on the completion of an investigation in a case.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh March last year alleged that Deshmukh, who was then the state home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the allegations but had stepped down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: CBI files charge sheet against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr bribery case

Latest India News