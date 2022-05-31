Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'He is very sick', Anil Deshmukh's lawyer in SC seeking early hearing on his bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bombay High Court to expeditiously hear a plea for bail by jailed NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case, under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Deshmukh, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and B.V. Nagarathna, "he is a very sick man and 73 years old..."

Sibal pointed out that the bail plea has not been taken up for hearing after it was filed on March 25. "I only want my application to be heard...let it be heard on reopening," said Sibal.

The bench, in its order, noted that the bail plea was filed on March 25 and it was listed on three occasions, and 'it appears due to paucity of time it could not be heard'. The bench allowed Deshmukh to file an application before the high court for early listing of his bail plea.

Disposing of the matter, the bench said, "We hope and trust that the matter will be expeditiously heard and that the application is taken on board and be heard expeditiously..." Deshmukh moved the apex court assailing the high court orders of adjourning his bail plea.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that it was Deshmukh who forced him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Singh accused Deshmukh of misusing his post.

In November last year, Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the ED in connection with a Rs 100 crore money laundering case pertaining to the alleged posting and transfer of the officials.

