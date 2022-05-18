Anil Baijal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, resigns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Lt. Governor Anil Baijal at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Anil Baijal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor has submitted his resignation to President. Anil Baijal was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016. The post fell vacant last week after the abrupt resignation of Najeeb Jung.

Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have often been at loggerheads over various administrative issues.

The latest was over clearing funds of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Baijal had written to CM Kejriwal requesting him to release Rs 328 crore due funds of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to enable the civic body make timely payment of salaries. However, the Delhi government in a statement said that it has already transferred all the funds owed to the BJP-ruled three municipal corporations as per its constitutional obligations and not even a single rupee is held back.

