CBI raids locations linked to Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

Mumbai:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids on Saturday at locations linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with a loan fraud case worth Rs 17,000 crore. The central agency had registered a case against Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its promoter Anil Ambani for allegedly defrauding State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 2,000 crore. The agency launched searches at multiple locations in Mumbai linked to the company and the industrialist, sources said.

According to official records, the account was declared fraudulent by SBI on June 13, 2025, under the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and the bank’s Board-approved policy on classification, reporting and management of frauds. Subsequently, on June 24, 2025, SBI reported the fraud to the RBI and initiated the process of filing a complaint with the CBI.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed Parliament about the development in a written reply during the Monsoon Session. “On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI and is also in the process of lodging a complaint with CBI,” Chaudhary had said.

CBI officials confirmed that searches are being carried out at offices and premises linked to RCOM and Anil Ambani in Mumbai. The action follows allegations that the company diverted loan funds, causing significant losses to the banking sector.

Further details on the nature of the fraud and possible involvement of other entities are expected as the investigation progresses.