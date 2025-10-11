Anil Ambani aide and top Reliance Group executive Ashok Pal arrested by ED in money laundering case Ashok Pal is the Chief Finance Office of Anil Ambani's Reliance Power.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a senior executive from businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Saturday.

Ashok Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power, was taken into custody on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to sources.

The ED is probing companies linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group in connection with several multi-crore bank fraud cases.

What are ED's charges against Ashok Pal

Ashok Kumar Pal is Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power Limited (RPL). RPL is a listed company where public holds more than 75% shares. He played crucial role in diversion of funds from a public listed company, the ED said.

Board resolution empowered him (and others) to finalise, approve, sign and execute all documents for SECI’s BESS tender, and to use RPL’s financial capability for the bid. He played crucial role in submitting bogus Bank Guarantee of over Rs. 68 Crores to SECI, with an intention to cheat this PSU. He played crucial role in the the planning, supervision, funding, and concealment of the forged BG scheme used in the SECI tender.

He played vital role in selecting Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd to provide the fake bank guarantee. BTPL is a small entity operating from a residential address with no credible BG track record, without vendor diligence, executed a non-genuine BG. Director of BTPL- Mr. Partha Sarathi Biswal is already in Judicial Custody.

He played crucial role in diverted money through fake transport invoiced of Crores. He approved releases and facilitated paperwork via Telegram/WhatsApp, outside normal SAP/vendor master workflow.

The degree of fraud can be gauged from the fact that Reliance Power group submitted a Bank guarantee from FirstRand Bank, Manila, Philippines. The fact is that there exists no branch of FirstRand Bank in the Philippines.

He played crucial part in using the services of a fake BG racket which uses fake and spoofed domains of commercial banks of India, such as sbi.17313@s bi.co.in. This is not the official bank domain but a look-alike created by inserting a hyphen into ‘sbi’ (i.e., ‘s-bi’). The fake BG racket used by Mr. Ashok Pal also uses lookalike bank domains such as lndianbank.in, lndusindbank.in, pnblndia.in, psdbank.co.in, siliguripnb.co.in, Iobbank.co.in and unionbankoflndia.co.in, each employing single-character swaps (notably ‘l’ in place of ‘i’) or minor textual tweaks intended to pass as official visually.

The sole utility of these domains is to impersonate banks in emails/letters, thereby projecting forged instruments as genuine.