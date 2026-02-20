Angry man throws lighter into fuel tank after being denied to smoke at Raipur petrol pump

Raipur:

A terrific accident was narrowly avoided at a petrol pump in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur after a man allegedly set a fuel nozzle on fire while trying to smoke which triggered flames on a motorcycle and the pump machine. The incident was reported on Thursday in the Urla area.

Here’s what happened at the petrol pump

Giving details police said two men, identified as Dharmendra Kshatri and Imran, arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle for refuelling purpose. While Imran remained seated on the bike, Dharmendra stood next to the bike as the fuel tank was opened. Police said then Dharmendra took out a cigarette and tried to light it. When petrol pump staff asked him to stop smoking, he allegedly became angry and used a lighter to set the fuel nozzle pipe on fire. And in seconds, flames spread to the motorcycle’s fuel tank and parts of the pump, creating panic among staff and customers.

Two accused have been arrested

In this case, the two accused have been arrested after they tried to set the motorcycle on fire at the petrol pump.

An employee at the petrol filling station took swift action and extinguished the fire, a video of the incident, which has gone viral, showed. The petrol pump worker pulled the fuel hose away and turned off the main fuel supply. He also used the fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Some of the burning fuel even splashed onto the two men.

A case has been registered

Police said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and endangering public safety and the investigation is underway.