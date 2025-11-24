Andhra woman doctor dies by suicide in Hyderabad after US visa rejection A suicide note was found from the house, which purportedly stated that she was under depression, and it also mentioned the rejection of the visa application.

Hyderabad:

A 38-year-old woman doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district allegedly died by suicide at her Hyderabad flat, due to depression over not getting a US visa, said a police official. The deceased, identified as Rohini, was living alone in Padma Rao Nagar.

The incident came to light on November 22 after her family members, who are staying in another locality of the city, broke open the door. According to the police, the domestic help informed the family members of the deceased after she did not open the door. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

Police said she is suspected to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or administered an injection on Friday night. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report is out.

Suicide note found

A suicide note was found from the house which purportedly wrote that she was under depression and it also mentioned the rejection of the visa application.

Rohini's mother, Lakshmi, said her daughter had long hoped to go to the US for a medical career and became deeply distressed after the visa denial. Rohini, an MBBS graduate from Kyrgyzstan (2005–2010), was described as a brilliant student who wanted to specialise in internal medicine.

"She was a brilliant student and had completed her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan between 2005 and 2010. Her academic record was excellent, and she had big dreams for her future," Lakshmi told PTI.

Lakshmi said that she advised Rohini to stay back and practice medicine in India, but she said that her daughter argued saying patient numbers per day were limited in the US and income was better.

Her mother added that Rohini's struggle with disappointment and depression had intensified in recent weeks as she awaited visa approval, which never came, leaving her mentally exhausted and isolated.

Rohini did not get married and had devoted herself fully to her medical career, Lakshmi added.

Meanwhile, Chilkalguda Police have registered a case.

