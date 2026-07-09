Andhra state bus crushes man while he was crossing road; incident caught on camera

Vijayawada:

A tragic road accident was reported in Vijayawada, where a young man lost his life after being crushed by an uncontrolled Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus while crossing the road at a traffic junction in the district. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the victim was allegedly looking at his mobile phone while crossing the road when a bus struck him. He fell under the vehicle and died on the spot.

Here's the video

The 46-second CCTV clip shows around eight to ten pedestrians crossing the road at the time of the incident. The victim, seen wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts and slip-ons, and carrying what appeared to be a handbag, began crossing the road with the others. After taking a few steps, he allegedly pulled out his mobile phone from his pocket.

Within seconds, a green-and-white state bus rammed into him. Though the bus did not appear to be moving at high speed, it failed to stop after the impact and ran over the man, crushing him to death on the spot.

The incident initially left bystanders shocked, with many unable to understand how the accident had happened. It was only after police examined the CCTV footage from the area that the sequence of events became clear. Police are further investigating the incident.

Seven killed in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

At least seven people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after a cruiser collided head-on with a truck in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 1.30 am near Balagara Cross in the Arabail Ghat section on National Highway 52 under the jurisdiction of the Yellapur Police Station.

According to the police, the cruiser, carrying nine people, including the driver, was travelling from Dharwad to Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru. It has been learned that they all worked as part-time delivery boys for Swiggy.



However, when they reached the Balgar area of ​​the Arabail Ghat, the cruiser collided with an oncoming truck. The force of the collision was so severe that the cruiser car was completely crushed.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Yellapur Government Hospital. A case has been registered at the Yellapur police station in connection with the incident.

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