Image Source : 4 Rajbhavan staff test COVID-19 positive

Four staff of Andhra Pradesh Rajbhavan tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. It included chief security officer, attainder and one staff nurse. Earlier on Saturday a special disinfectant drive was launched at Rajbhavan the residence of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

This is a developing story...

