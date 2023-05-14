Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
Andhra Pradesh: 6 women died as bus crashes into autorickshaw

Andhra Pradesh: Six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided head-on with a private bus in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Kakinada Published on: May 14, 2023 17:53 IST
Image Source : FILE Andhra Pradesh: 6 women died as bus crashes into autorickshaw

Andhra Pradesh: A head-on collision between a private bus and an autorickshaw claimed six lives on Sunday afternoon. As per the information provided by the police, the accident occurred in the Kakinada district where six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a private bus. 

The bus rammed into an auto near Tallarevu bypass road. The police further informed that all the deceased were identified as labourers employed in a nearby shrimp farm. 

While other six persons were reported injured in the accident. They were taken to the government hospital in Kakinada and are being treated there. Korangi police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

