Andhra Pradesh: 6 women died as bus crashes into autorickshaw

Andhra Pradesh: A head-on collision between a private bus and an autorickshaw claimed six lives on Sunday afternoon. As per the information provided by the police, the accident occurred in the Kakinada district where six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a private bus.

The bus rammed into an auto near Tallarevu bypass road. The police further informed that all the deceased were identified as labourers employed in a nearby shrimp farm.

While other six persons were reported injured in the accident. They were taken to the government hospital in Kakinada and are being treated there. Korangi police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

